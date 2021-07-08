There is already a trailer for “The Bank of Kisses 3” from Netflix

Parties, heat and heartbreak: this is what awaits you in the third and final film of the saga.

The new film will be a mixture of emotions.

In 2018, the first film in the trilogy, now one of Netflix’s most popular original content, premiered. The first chapter of “The Bank of Kisses” followed the forbidden romance between Elle Evans (Joey King) and Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi), the school’s favorite boy, which began with just an innocent kiss.

In the sequel, the problems were bigger: Elle had to balance a long-distance relationship while studying in order to get to her dream university.

At the end of the trilogy, the university is once again the main theme in this character’s life, to which an important decision is added – to go to the other end of the country with her boyfriend Noah or to fulfill her promise to go to university with your best friend .

The trailer for this latest chapter was released this Wednesday, July 7th and shows that before Elle moves on to the next stage of life and makes the dreaded decision, she will experience the typical American summer of parties, fun, heat and lovesickness Ones.

The third film in the saga was directed by Vince Marcello and actually recorded at the same time as the second chapter in South Africa, which Joey King unveiled at a special event on Netflix. The actress also said that Taylor Zakhar Perez, Molly Ringwald, Meganne Young and Maisie Richardson-Sellers would return to play their roles.

“A Banca dos Beijos 3” will appear in the Netflix catalog on August 11th. However, you can click the gallery to find out which new releases are reserved for the month of July.