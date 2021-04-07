There is already a trailer (and a premiere date) for the second season of “Quem Matou Sara?”

Netflix’s Mexican series debuted on March 24th and quickly became one of the most watched on the platform.

“Who killed Sara?” Premiere on Netflix on March 24th and it took just a few days for this Mexican series to become one of the most watched on the streaming platform – in Portugal and beyond. Now the release date of the second season (as well as the trailer) has been published.

The new episodes of this production will be out on May 19th. Álex will continue his search to find out what really happened to his sister Sara, but in the meantime he realizes that she is not who he thought she is.

After fans find a notebook of notes and doodles from Sara in season two that led directly to a place where a corpse was buried, they will discover the identity of the dead person. But there are a few other puzzles that remain to be solved in this series.