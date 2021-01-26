There is already a title, a concept and guests for Bruno Nogueira’s new program at SIC

It’s called “Princípio Meio e Fim”, it will have six episodes and names like Nuno Markl, Salvador Martinha and Filipe Melo will participate.

The program is expected to be released in March.

There are already some details on the new program that Bruno Nogueira will have at SIC. According to a document posted by the broadcaster with information for advertisers to which NiT had access, it is called “Principle Half and End”. The recordings start in early February.

In total, it will be a six-episode format – each about 45 minutes long – that will air late at night on weekends. The problem should appear in the months of March and April – the regularity is weekly.

SIC had already expected the program to intersect fiction with reality. Each week, each episode brings five friends together for dinner – but they play a text. All episodes start in the same way, but from there the script changes.

In the background, viewers see a different version of the same dinner every week. The writing of “Principe Meio e Fim” also has an original concept. Bruno Nogueira, Nuno Markl, Salvador Martinha and Filipe Melo will be responsible for the scripts.

The group has to be creative under challenging rules: every dinner has to be written for two hours, not another second. And if there are misspellings, unfinished sentences, or excerpts that should be improved, you can’t move – you have to stay who you are, and that has to be said as it is in the script at dinner.

In addition, the production of the program will create various kinds of obstacles for screenwriters – such as being forced to write blindfolded.

The public needs to follow the different parts of the process. The “principle” of the program is the writing of scripts, the “middle” has to do with the orders placed with the production for each dinner, and the “end” is the dinner itself. At the table, Bruno Nogueira turns four accompanied actors to be defined. The characters played by each actor are always the same, even if the scripts are different.