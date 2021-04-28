There is already a teaser for the return of “Dexter”

Here’s a ten-episode mini-series that began recording in February.

There is no release date yet.

The shooting of the new miniseries “Dexter” began in February – and in the past few days the production released the first teaser, suggesting that the protagonist’s serial killer now lives in a rural and remote area.

The new project will have ten episodes and there is no release date yet. Actor Michael C. Hall is back in the lead role, and the narrative promises to begin after the events of the eighth and final season of the original series.

Nature calls. #Dexter pic.twitter.com/tX92KWHZLI

– Dexter on Showtime (@SHO_Dexter) April 22, 2021

“Dexter” debuted on television in 2006 and was on the air until 2013, at which time the end of the series wasn’t much appreciated by fans. According to an American trade press, the forensic analyst who specializes in blood will now not live in Miami, but in a small fictional town called Iron Lake in upstate New York.