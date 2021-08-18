There is already a release date for the next “Furious Speed” film

There is already a release date for the next “Furious Speed” film

There is already a release date for the next “Furious Speed” film

It will be performed again by Justin Lin and there are no details of history or confirmations yet of who will be attending.

Recordings are scheduled to begin in 2022.

Two months after the premiere of the long-awaited (and delayed) “Furious Speed ​​9”, Universal Pictures Studios announced the release date of the next installment in the saga “Furious Speed ​​10”. It will hit theaters on April 7, 2023.

The new film will again be directed by Justin Lin. Vin Diesel had previously expected the recordings to start in January 2022. No details of the narrative have been released – nor is it confirmed which characters will return to the story.

However, it is to be expected that the various regular players in “Furious Velocity 10” can be present. This is the case with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Sung Kang.

John Cena is already more insecure – and Dwayne Johnson confirmed that after some disagreement with Diesel, he will no longer appear in the saga. Also read the NiT article to find out how many cars were destroyed in the “Raging Speed” films.

Click the gallery to see the top films that will be released by the end of the year.