there is already a release date for the next “Big Brother”

Photo of mccadmin mccadminSeptember 1, 2021
39

It’s official: there is already a release date for the next “Big Brother”

It depends on TVI in September. It remains to be seen who will host the reality show.

It is not yet known who will present.

After “BB 2020”, “Big Brother – A Revolution” and “BB Duplo Impacto”, TVI is returning with a new edition of “Big Brother”. The premiere date was announced this Wednesday, September 1st: it will arrive on the television station on September 12th.

Nevertheless, it is not yet known who will present. There were around 18 thousand entries in total. 51 percent of applicants are men, 49 percent are women. The central region accounted for 28 percent of the arrivals, the north 22 percent, the central north six percent, the south two percent, Madeira 1.5 percent and the Azores 0.1 percent.

TVI is building the new “Big Brother” house from scratch. There are no details yet about the room – Queluz de Baixo TV has not disclosed the location or time it will be ready.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminSeptember 1, 2021
39
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of The affordable cosplay pro is back with 35 fun new cosplay games

The affordable cosplay pro is back with 35 fun new cosplay games

December 2, 2020
Photo of Will there be a sharper lockdown? Merkel prefers Corona meeting | Free press

Will there be a sharper lockdown? Merkel prefers Corona meeting | Free press

January 14, 2021
Photo of Nintendo Park is almost finished and it’s amazing (photos)

Nintendo Park is almost finished and it’s amazing (photos)

November 23, 2020
Photo of Study: Millions more corona deaths in India | free press

Study: Millions more corona deaths in India | free press

July 20, 2021
Back to top button