It’s official: there is already a release date for the next “Big Brother”

It depends on TVI in September. It remains to be seen who will host the reality show.

After “BB 2020”, “Big Brother – A Revolution” and “BB Duplo Impacto”, TVI is returning with a new edition of “Big Brother”. The premiere date was announced this Wednesday, September 1st: it will arrive on the television station on September 12th.

Nevertheless, it is not yet known who will present. There were around 18 thousand entries in total. 51 percent of applicants are men, 49 percent are women. The central region accounted for 28 percent of the arrivals, the north 22 percent, the central north six percent, the south two percent, Madeira 1.5 percent and the Azores 0.1 percent.

TVI is building the new “Big Brother” house from scratch. There are no details yet about the room – Queluz de Baixo TV has not disclosed the location or time it will be ready.