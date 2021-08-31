There is already a release date for the new Woody Allen film in Portugal

There is already a release date for the new Woody Allen film in Portugal

“Rifkins Festival” was recorded entirely in Spain. Wallace Shawn, Louis Garrel and Gina Gershon are among the protagonists.

Woody Allen’s new film, the romantic comedy “Rifkin’s Festival”, will premiere in Portuguese cinemas on September 23rd – about a year after its world premiere at the San Sebastián Film Festival in Spain, which co-produced the film and appears in the narrative.

Film fan Mort Rifkin (Wallace Shawn) accompanies his wife, press spokeswoman Sue (Gina Gershon), to the San Sebastián Film Festival in Spain, because he fears her fascination for a client, a director named Philippe (Louis Garrel), only to be professional.

In the vicinity of San Sebastián and while Sue spends her days with Philippe, Mort gets involved with classic filmmakers like Ingmar Bergman, Federico Fellini, Jean-Luc Godard, François Truffaut and Luis Buñuel. Reflecting on his life through the prism of this cinema master and after meeting Dr. Jo Rojas (Elena Anaya), who is prematurely married to the painter Paco (Sergi López), finds Mort new hope for the future.

The cast also includes Christoph Waltz and Enrique Arce. Like Woody Allen’s previous film, Rifkin’s Festival is unlikely to open in the US – the director and screenwriter was ostracized in his country after his daughter (then a child) was accused of sexual abuse.

