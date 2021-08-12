There is already a release date for the new “Sozinho em Casa”

Get ready: there is already a release date for the new “Alone at Home”

The main character will play Archie Yates, known for his role in “Jojo Rabbit”.

The traditional Christmas saga is back.

This was one of the first projects talked about after Disney bought Fox, at the time it was announced that there would be remakes of several iconic films, including “The Daily of a Banana”, “At Night at the Museum” and “Cheaper by the dozen”. After a lot of loose information, we finally know when the new “Alone at Home” film will premiere on Disney +.

“Home Sweet Home Alone”, which means something like “Sozinho em Casa Doce Casa” in Portuguese, will debut exclusively on the streaming platform on November 12th, just in time for Christmas time – which for many begins at the beginning of December.

This time, the forgotten boy at home is Max Mercer, a villain but genius whose family was vacationing in Japan to celebrate Christmas. Of course it wouldn’t be an “Alone at Home” movie if it weren’t for two thieves.

In this new movie, the villains are a couple hunting inheritance. As soon as they see the Mercer house, they can’t resist and keep trying to rob it. Of course, this achievement will not be easy when it is protected by a little boy with an unusual imagination and he realizes that there really is no such good place as our house.

The protagonist of the film plays Archie Yates, a 12-year-old who became known for participating in “Jojo Rabbit”, in which he played the role of Yorki. He is joined by Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Aisling Bea and even one of the original actors from “Alone at Home”: Devin Ratray, who played Kevin’s older brother Buzz in the first two films in the saga.

Click the gallery to discover more films to be released in Portugal later this year.