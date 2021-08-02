There is already a release date and the first picture in the series “The Lord of the Rings”

We already know when the “Lord of the Rings” series will premiere (and we even have the pictures)

The production of Amazon Prime has a budget of over 450 million euros. It’s the most expensive season ever.

It will hit the screens on September 2, 2022.

This Monday, August 2nd, Amazon Prime Video confirmed the release date of the long-awaited series “The Lord of the Rings” – that unofficial name. A global launch that will not take place until 2022, more precisely on September 2nd.

Fans have to wait over a year for the production, with which the first season was filmed in New Zealand’s landscapes, as was already the case with the films idealized by Peter Jackson. The episodes are broadcast weekly to further add tension and loyalty among viewers.

In fact, the real title of the series is not yet known, but the first photo already exists. In an imposing setting, a character dressed in white appears who has not been revealed.

Surrounded by secrecy, it is only known that production will focus on Tolkien’s story of Middle-earth in the second age, including various plots and moments like the rise of Sauron. In addition, it all takes place at a time long before the events of the books: “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings”.

The names of the characters remain secret, it is only known that the cast will include such actors as Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur and Maxim Baldry.

This production was developed by JD Payne and Patrick McKay. While it hasn’t made its debut yet, it has already set the record for the most expensive season ever: around $ 465 million.