There is already a premiere date for the arrival of the second season of “Space Force”

There is already a premiere date for the start of the second season of “Space Force”

The comedy starring Steve Carell and John Malkovich returns in February with 10 more episodes.

Space Force flight continues

It was one of the most anticipated premieres of 2020, but despite poor critical reception, “Space Force” proved resilient enough to secure another season. This at a time when Netflix has no hesitation in canceling series if the numbers aren’t up to expectations.

The creation by Steve Carell and Greg Daniel was guaranteed to continue, but now also has an official debut date on the streaming platform. The comedy, set with the division of the US military dedicated to interplanetary defense, arrives on February 18.

In the series, Carell is General Naird, leader of the Space Force, the new branch of the military that tries to prove to anyone and everyone the reason for its existence. Carell and Malkovich remain in the cast, but so do Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O. Yang and Don Lake.

