There is already a premiere date (and trailer) for the new series of “Dexter”

It will be called “Dexter: New Blood” and it will be available in Portugal on the HBO streaming platform.

At the Comic-Con in San Diego, in the United States of America, Showtime published the release date, the title and a new teaser for the new series of “Dexter”. It will be called “Dexter: New Blood” and will premiere in the US on November 7th – you can watch this new production in Portugal on HBO, although the date has not yet been announced.

Recording began in February and the narration will take place almost ten years after the original series ended. The protagonist of the serial killer now lives in a rural community far from Miami. Actors like Jennifer Carpenter and John Lithgow are back for this new project.

D “Dexter” made its television debut in 2006 and ran until 2013 – at that time the end of the story was not appreciated by fans, which the leading actor Michael C. Hall has already publicly suspected. In total, “Dexter: New Blood” will have ten episodes.