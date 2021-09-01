There is already a date for the arrival of all episodes of “Seinfeld” on Netflix

There is already a date for the arrival of all episodes of “Seinfeld” on Netflix

There is already a date for the arrival of all episodes of “Seinfeld” on Netflix

The iconic comedy will be available on the streaming platform with all seasons from October 1st.

The series debuted in 1989.

The news even hit in 2019. All episodes of the famous comedy “Seinfeld” should be shown exclusively on the Netflix streaming platform from 2021 onwards. But only now do we know that they will be in the catalog on October 1st.

“Seinfeld” was on Amazon Prime Video, but came out in February of this year. It also went through the NOS Play service and Play Motion in the spring.

The series, created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, debuted in 1989 and ran until 1998. It had more than 170 episodes, nine seasons, three Golden Globes and more than 180 nominations for other awards. Michael Richards, Jason Alexander and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as well as Seinfeld were among the leading actors who brought iconic moments to television in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Click the gallery to learn about other news from Netflix (and beyond).