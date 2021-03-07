There is a new urban art mural in Lisbon

There is another beautiful urban art mural on display in Lisbon

It is impossible to be indifferent to the work of Mariana Duarte Santos on Rua Nova do Desterro.

It is based on a photo.

Lisbon is a city that is increasingly rich in urban art. The new work can be seen in Rua Nova do Desterro: there is a mural that was inspired by the work of the photographer Artur Pastor, who died in 1999.

“It is impossible to pass the new mural and not notice it,” wrote the Lisbon City Council on March 4th on social media, presenting the work of Mariana Duarte Santos. The artist relied on a photo of an old grocery store with various traditional foods.

Recently, a mural was also created in the city in honor of Carlos do Carmo, who died in early 2021 at the age of 81. “Lisboa Menina e Moça”, a fado that has been the inspiration of the artist Mário Belém since the disappearance of the fado singer, the song of the city.

The mural was painted on the facade of the Manoel Chaves Caminha Library on Avenida Rio de Janeiro. The tribute is lofty and reveals some small details of the city and its history and culture, from the trams to Father António Vieira, which run through the “Livro do Desassossego” signed by Bernardo Soares, one of Fernando Pessoa’s literary creations.

