There is a new inclusive bookstore in Porto

Open Bookstore defines itself as queer, but it is much more than that. It opened in June and aims to be a space of freedom.

The well-being of all is the focus

At a time when the literary industry in Portugal – like many others – is in a difficult position, opening a bookstore is an act of courage. Or madness, depending on your point of view.

Anyway, there is one new bookstore that you should know about: the Open Bookstore. Located in Porto, it opened on June 28th and defines itself as a “queer bookstore”.

While it has a connection to all LGBTI issues, it is much more than that. And it wants to be a neighborhood bookstore where everyone feels comfortable, regardless of the label.

“For us, queer is everything that is not normative. People who are on the fringes are also queer and may have more than one exclusion, ”says New in Porto, one of the project partners, Paulo Brás.

This means that a person can be marginalized because they are a sexual minority, because of their social class, because of a physical disability, or all of these at the same time. That is why the Open Bookstore strives to be as comprehensive as possible and to include all minorities.

Before you learn more about what we’re going to find in this bookstore, it’s a good idea to understand where the whole idea came from. That was an old dream of Paulo Brás and Ricardo Braun. The 32- and 35-year-old couple have been together for around eight years and share a passion for literature and art in general. Paulo has a degree in literary studies, has worked as a cultural producer for several years and does research in this field. Ricardo, on the other hand, is associated with backstage theater, dramaturgy and translation.

“We wanted to have our own project and the pandemic ultimately speeded up the process. As with many people, we had more time to think and there was an opportunity that might not otherwise have existed. “

Connoisseurs of the Porto bookstore panorama, they began at the end of last year to sketch the overall concept of the project and used the break from their second prison sentence to prepare everything. So this bookstore has been designed with a minimalist style both in terms of furniture and decoration as well as on the shelves themselves. There are no large floor-to-ceiling shelves full of books that seem to have run out of space for one more. The idea is that even with the half-empty shelves there is a sense of lightness.

Books have topics that are more related to minorities, gender identity or sexual orientation, but go far beyond that. There’s poetry, romance, and anything else you can look for. There is a children’s and youth section that is to be expanded and the books are chosen according to the opinion of those responsible.

There are authors and books more related to these subjects, but this is where the characters can be even more important. There is no hard and fast rule. On the shelves, too, books are organized by author and not by genre or subject.

“We have a bit of everything here, even books that don’t stand out as LGBTI. They can essentially be feminists, black women, people with disabilities, narratives from and about excluded people. “

The catalog is currently still limited, but will be built up gradually with the help of some customers. And if you can’t find the book you’re looking for, you can always place an order. For now, you can buy the books in the store or through social networks, but the bookstore’s website is already in preparation and soon it will also be possible to do your purchases online.

The inclusion of a regular cultural program, some conversations, activities for children and possibly even the publication of some books later is also considered.