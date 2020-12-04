There is a new confirmation on the poster at MEO Sudoeste 2021

The festival returns to Herdade da Casa Branca in Zambujeira do Mar in August.

The festivals for next summer are already being prepared and new confirmations will appear. Such is the case of Lewis Capaldi who will be part of the MEO Sudoeste poster. The Scot will take the stage on August 4th, the organization announced this Friday, December 4th.

The Glasgow singer-songwriter is known for subjects like “Bruises”, “Before You Go” and “Someone You Loved”. With the latter, it topped the UK Singles Chart and the Billboard Hot 100 in March 2019.

The 24-year-old artist plays on the same day as Bad Bunny and ProfJam. Major Lazer, Blackbear, Meduza, Deejay Telio, Ozuna, Melim, Timmy Trumpet and Bishop are also part of the next poster.

The 24th edition of Meo Sudoeste will take place from August 3rd to 7th at Herdade da Casa Branca in Zambujeira do Mar.