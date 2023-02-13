There Is A Coca Cola-Themed Phone Out Of China

The Realme 10 Professional Coca Cola Version ben sin

Chinese language cellphone model Realme is greatest identified for 2 issues: worth acutely aware telephones that punch above its value bracket, and frequent collaborations with random IPs (mental property). Previously, we’ve seen Dragonball Version Realme telephones, and now comes one made in collaboration with Coca Cola.

Named the Realme 10 Professional Coca Cola Version, it’s principally a Realme 10 Professional with a Coca Cola theme hooked up on its again, packaging, and fundamental software program pores and skin. The precise cellphone itself is okay, however nothing particular, with a mid-tier Snapdragon 695 chip from Qualcomm, an immersive 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh charge (however in LCD know-how as an alternative of OLED), and a 108-megapixel principal digicam (with a jarring omission of an ultra-wide shooter). However the bundle and presentation is high notch, significantly for followers of the enduring soda model.

The packaging Realme

As could be seen within the promotional picture above, the cellphone is available in a big field, housing a small figurine (Realme’s mascot, named Realmeow). The cellphone itself comes with a bunch of Coca Cola stickers, and in maybe the good bit, the SIM tray ejector device is within the form of a Coca Cola bottle lid.

The SIM Ejector device Ben Sin

The Coca Cola themed again isn’t only a lazy paint job, as there’s refined texture together with the brand half that barely elevates over the remainder of the cellphone.

The again of the cellphone. Ben Sin

Boot up the cellphone and also you’re handled with a Coca Cola jingle, and the general UI of the cellphone is themed after the soda model. First celebration icons such because the cellphone’s settings and phone app additionally get the Coca Cola themed therapy.

Coca Cola themed icons. Ben Sin

Efficiency with the cellphone is okay. The Snapdragon chip isn’t a world beater however greater than succesful, and the 108MP principal digicam churns out surprisingly punchy photos. However the lack of a zoom or ultra-wide lens makes this digicam system fairly limiting.

The ten Professional Plus Coca Cola Version. Realme

Aside from the customized icons and wallpaper, the cellphone performs like some other Realme cellphone. Realme apparently made simply 1,000 models of the cellphone, and it’s on sale at a really affordable value of round $240. That is transformed from its value in India, as a result of apparently the cellphone is obtainable in just one market in the intervening time. Although Coca Cola followers can probably import it, and even with a slight markup, the value needs to be low sufficient to make it worthwhile for followers of the enduring American model.