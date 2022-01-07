There are still two weeks until the beginning of the end of “Ozark” (and the final trailer has arrived)

There are still two weeks until the beginning of the end of “Ozark” (and the final trailer has arrived)

There are still two weeks until the beginning of the end of “Ozark” (and the final trailer has arrived)

The first part of the last season starts on January 21 on Netflix. You can start saying goodbye to the Byrde family.

There are 7 new episodes.

The beginning of the end of “Ozark” begins. In two weeks, on January 21, Netflix will start the first part of the fourth and final season of the American series. To anticipate the story, this Thursday the 6th

The season begins after Ruth distanced herself from the Byrde family in order to team up with Darlene in a drug deal that was not exactly welcomed by the dangerous Navarro cartel, the protagonists’ heads of families.

The first part of the season consists of seven episodes. Towards the end of the year, seven more chapters will appear on Netflix, making season four the biggest in Ozark history.