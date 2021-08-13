There are several special editions to celebrate 25 years of Harry Potter

The saga, created by JK Rowling, was first published in 1997 and quickly became an international phenomenon.

Publication begins in January.

In 2022, it will celebrate 25 years since the first “Harry Potter” bookstores appeared in bookstores. On the occasion of the anniversary round, the British publisher Bloomsbury will bring out a new version of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” with silver leaf from the edition illustrated by Jonny Duddle, according to the magazine “The Bookseller”.

In February, four special boxes containing the saga’s seven books will be released with covers related to the Hogwarts teams – the Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and the Ravenclaw. They are illustrated by Levi Pinfold.

There is also news in the following month: A new paper version of the illustrated edition of “The Tales of Beedle, the Bard” appears. In June, the month in which the first book was published in Great Britain in 1997 (in a limited edition of 500 copies, which are immensely valuable today), a hardcover commemorative edition with original cover and drawings by Thomas Taylor will appear. .