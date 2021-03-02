There are no live shows, but we can hear concerts from the Gulbenkian Orchestra

In this month of March, Tuesdays and Fridays, there is always a new concert to be heard.

The pandemic forced a new detention and this led to the closure of all concert halls. The renowned Gulbenkian Orchestra did not escape the rule. That doesn’t mean we can’t hear you these days.

In March, Tuesdays and Fridays, there is always a new concert to discover. While the doors of the Grand Auditorium don’t open again, the Gulbenkian Orchestra continues to provide great musical moments to the public through the foundation’s digital platforms. Starting this Tuesday, March 2nd, five concerts will be presented, all of which were recently recorded.

The repertoire includes works by Beethoven, Haydn, Mendelssohn and Martinů. The shows will be broadcast from 7 p.m. on the Gulbenkian Música and Fundação Calouste Gulbenkian Facebook pages and on the Foundation’s YouTube channel.

This Tuesday the Gulbenkian Orchestra will interpret Beethoven’s 2nd Symphony under the direction of Hannu Lintu. On Friday, March 5th, the concert by Amalie Stalheim, one of today’s most promising cellists, will be remembered, who opened the season 20/21 together with the Gulbenkian Orchestra in a program under the direction of conductor Nuno Coelho. The entire program can be viewed online.