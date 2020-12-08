There are new pictures of Daniela Melchior in the next “Suicide Squad”

The 24-year-old Portuguese actress plays Ratcatcher alongside names like Margot Robbie and Viola Davis.

The news hit in 2019, the first images were released in 2020, and there are new revelations before the year is over. We are talking about the participation of a Portuguese actress in the sequel to “Suicide Squad”. This Monday, December 7th, Daniela Melchior shared more pictures of her character in the film.

“There was no trailer, but there were new and exclusive pictures, curiosities and lots of reasons to laugh,” writes the 24-year-old star in the description of her participation in the CCXP Worlds Panel, the Brazilian event that took place online between 4 and 6 December.

In the pictures posted on your Instagram account, you can see the actress as Ratcatcher II with and without a mask. The American production will premiere on August 6, 2021. The cast also includes names like Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, David Dastmalchian or John Cena.

In an interview with NiT, Daniela Melchior announced at the end of 2019 that she had been selected from more than 300 candidates and that she has been recording in the USA, more precisely in Atlanta, since September. An American manager saw her in a trailer for the Portuguese film “Parque Mayer” and from there he managed to participate in the casting for “Suicide Squad”. He was with Margot Robbie and was advised professionally by Idris Elba.