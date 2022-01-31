There are new pictures from the final season of “The Walking Dead”

The second part of the last chapter will appear on February 20th. A new teaser has been released promising a great fight.

The third part of “The Walking Dead” comes at the end of the year.

The Walking Dead will end in 2022. The second part of the 11th and final season starts on February 20th. A few days after the return, AMC released a teaser with new images previewing a great fight.

“It doesn’t matter what we’ve been through or what we’ve lost so far. No matter what happens, we’ll end this together,” read the short video shared on social media this Saturday, January 29.

The 11th season of “The Walking Dead” started on August 23, 2021 and is divided into three parts. The second is coming this February for the final shot in this world full of zombies. The last episodes will premiere at the end of the year – there is no fixed date yet.

“Back in Alexandria for a critical food mission, the group realizes that’s not enough. Maggie proposes a new plan. You need to find more food to survive and rebuild the city,” reveals the summary of this second part.

Pamela Milton, the Commonwealth ruler the group has been searching for, will be one of the appearances in these new episodes. His strong personality will clash with some of the characters we’ve followed since 2010.

