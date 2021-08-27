There are concerts and open air cinema with a view of the Douro

There are concerts and open air cinema with a view of the Douro

There are concerts and open air cinema with a view of the Douro

And there will be dinner, cocktails and guided tours at Quinta do Seixo in Valença do Douro.

In September it will be Saturdays.

Quinta do Seixo in Valença do Douro will host the Sandeman Stage from September. In the late afternoon there are concerts, open-air cinema sessions, special dinners, port cocktails and guided tours.

The initiative takes place on Saturdays in September from 6.30 p.m. After visiting the room there will be cocktails and a performance by Carl Minnemann’s jazz trio. The meal takes place in the Jardim das Oliveiras and after dinner there is a cinema.

The line-up also includes performances by Nuno Lopes (DJ set), Fado singer Patrícia Costa, Pandeiro in Jazz and Clube do Choro. Reservations for this program can be made online by email at info.winetourism@nullsogrape.pt or by calling 937 850 312 and 22 374 6195. Tickets cost € 100.