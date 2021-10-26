There are candlelight concerts with music by Nirvana, Queen or David Bowie

Lisbon and Porto receive the performances. There will also be versions of themes from the Foo Fighters, AC / DC, Metallica or Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Tickets are on sale now.

Candlelight are candlelight concerts performed by string quartets and have been a success since promoted in various locations in Portugal. Now the Altis Grand Hotel Lisboa and Ateneu Comercial do Porto will host shows dedicated to the music of some of the greatest rock bands of all time.

You can hear songs by Nirvana, Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica, AC / DC, David Bowie, Queen, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd, among others. The concerts in Lisbon are scheduled for November 6th. In Porto they take place on the 10th. Both sessions will take place at 7.30 p.m. and 9.30 p.m.

The tickets vary between € 15 and € 35. They are available online for both Lisbon and Porto. The string quartet and Intempus are the classical quartets that are responsible for interpreting the songs.

