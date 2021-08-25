There are already titles (and details) of the new “Matrix”

There are already titles (and details) of the new “Matrix”

There are already titles (and details) of the new “Matrix”

The fourth film in the saga hits theaters in December. The trailer has been released but is not online yet.

Neo is back in action.

It is one of the most anticipated films of the year: almost 20 years after the sequels of “The Matrix” comes the fourth production of the saga. It’s called “The Matrix: Resurrections” and opens December 16. The first trailer was released at the CinemaCon convention – but it’s not online yet.

According to Entertainment Weekly magazine, the video begins with Keanu Reeves using his old name in the story, that of Thomas Anderson. He speaks to his therapist, played by Neil Patrick Harris.

Then Neo welcomes Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) in a café. “Did we get to know each other?” She asks. Apparently they don’t remember each other. Then Neo is shown taking pills in front of a mirror – and has a vision of himself in the mirror. Obviously something is wrong with your reality.

There is a blue-haired woman who tells him that if he wants the truth, he must follow her. There are action scenes – especially one in which Neo faces a new character played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

The film was directed by Lana Wachowski, who directed and wrote the other three films with her sister Lilly Wachowski. The cast also includes Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jada Pinkett Smith and Jonathan Groff.

Click the gallery to see some of the key films that will premiere by the end of the year.