There are already pictures of the new house of “Big Brother” (and were shared by Cristina Ferreira)

The next issue has no confirmed release date yet, but it has received many submissions.

It is not yet known when he will return.

It is already known that the next edition of “Big Brother” on TVI will take place in a new house that the TV station has built for this purpose. This Wednesday, July 7th, Cristina Ferreira shared some pictures of the work for the first time.

On her Instagram account, the entertainment and fiction director and presenter of the channel revealed the first images of the room in the form of stories. It is not yet known where the new house will be.

After several editions recorded in a house in Venda do Pinheiro, Big Brother – which had its first national edition in 2000 – moved to Kasa do Futuro, owned by football coach Carlos Azenha, whose story we already tell you on NiT have told.

There is still no release date for the show’s remake, nor is it known who will be the presenter. However, TVI announced that more than 11,000 applications have already been received – and applications remain open.