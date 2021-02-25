Therapeutics Apps Market Size, Sales Revenue, 2021-2029 , Top Keyplayers -AgaMatrix, Inc. (U.S.), athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.), etc.

Therapeutics Apps Market 2021

This Newly added report provided by Straits Research Therapeutics Apps market , is a Skillful and Deep Analysis of the Present Situation and Challenges. Experts have studied the historical data and compared it with the current market situation. The Research Report covers all the necessary information required by new market entrants as well as the existing players to gain a deeper insight into the market.

Furthermore, the statistical surveying report focuses on the product specifications, cost, production capacity, marketing channel, list of the distributors, and a comprehensive analysis of the import and export of the product. Upstream raw materials, downstream demand analysis, as well as the list of consumers have been studied systematically, along with the supplier and cost of this industry. The product flow and distribution channel have also been presented in this research report.

Key players

AgaMatrix, Inc. (U.S.),

Medtronic plc (Ireland),

AirStrip Technologies (U.S.),

Nike, Inc. (U.S.),

Omron Corporation (Japan),

Withings (France),

BioTelemetry, Inc. (U.S.),

iHealth Labs Inc. (U.S.),

athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.),

Cerner Corporation (U.S.),

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands),

AT&T, Inc. (U.S.)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (U.S.) Therapeutics Apps Market: Segmentation By Type of Application Glucose Monitor Apps Blood Pressure Monitor Apps Peak Flow Meter Apps Pulse Oximeter Apps ECG Monitors Apps Chronic Disease Management Apps Health and Fitness Apps Personal Health Record Apps Other Apps By Therapeutic Category Weight Loss Obesity Weight management Fitness Nutrition Women Health Pregnancy Fertility Others Disease Management Diabetes Cardiovascular Respiratory Cancer Others Mental Health Others



Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021 to 2029

Regional Segmentation:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

(The US, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

(Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

(Brazil and Rest of Latin America.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global Therapeutics Apps Market: Segmentation

Remote Patient Care Apps Coupled with Connected Wearable Devices Holds a Major Share in the Market

These apps have gained massive popularity in the urban settings these apps monitor the body health status and alarms instantly to changing health metric. These are often powered by the latest technologies and offer personalized care through connected mobile applications and wearables.

Apart from the general fitness and health domain, most companies in the market also provide services, such as custom healthcare apps developed for chronic disease sufferers, older people, or any patient with certain conditions requiring constant monitoring. These apps offer intelligent rehabilitation practices or send alerts once it is necessary. These advantages have significantly boosted the therapeutics apps market and continue to do so as more and more people gather awareness and use them.

