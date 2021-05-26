Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size, Key Market Players, SWOT, Revenue Growth Analysis, 2021–2026

A new research report titled global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market report published by Reports and Data provides a brief overview of the industry and gives an estimation of growth and revenue for the forecast period of 2021-2027. The report covers profiling and study of major manufacturers of the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market along with their sales, revenue, and market share. The report further analyzes market segments, size, trends, growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, cost overview, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The report all includes industrial chain analysis, revenue growth, sales estimation, value chain analysis, capacity, regional market examination, and market forecast up to 2027. The report offers insightful information that will assist in gaining a market position and maximize on lucrative growth opportunities.

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size – USD 1.21 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions. In addition to that, the study helps well-established companies and players gain a deeper understanding of the market and make informed decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Alpco, Randox Laboratories Ltd., and others.

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market on the basis of Product type, Technology type, drug type, end use, and region:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Consumables

Equipment

Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Immunoassays

Colorimetric Immunoassays

Radioimmunoassays

Other Immunoassays

Chromatography-MS

Class of Drug Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Antiepileptic Drugs

Antiarrhythmic Drugs

Immunosuppressant Drugs

Antibiotic Drugs

Bronchodilator Drugs

Psychoactive Drugs

Other Drug Classes

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital Laboratories

Commercial/Private Laboratories

Other End Users

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

The regional analysis covers:

North America

Canada U.S. Mexico



Europe

Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU



Asia Pacific

India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



Benefits of Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Report:

Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring industry

Analysis of the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

