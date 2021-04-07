Theologian and church critic Hans Küng is dead | Free press

Tübingen (AP) – One of the greatest lateral thinkers in the Catholic Church is dead: Theologian and church critic Hans Küng died in Tübingen on Tuesday at the age of 93. This was confirmed by the spokeswoman of the Global Ethic Foundation in Tübingen, Nadja Dornis.

Küng fell asleep peacefully in his home in Tübingen. The first to make mention was the “Südwestpresse”.

“With Hans Küng, we lose the charismatic and impressively human founder of the foundation and a visionary opinion leader for a more just and peaceful world,” said Eberhard Stilz, president of the Global Ethic Foundation. “It was and remains a great honor for me to continue my work in the foundation”.

The chairman of the German Conference of Bishops, Georg Bätzing, honored the late theologian Küng as a “recognized and controversial researcher”. “Hans Küng has never stood up for his convictions,” said the Limburg bishop after a report from the bishops’ conference. “Even if there were tensions and conflicts in this regard, I would like to thank him at this hour of farewell for his many years of dedication as a Catholic theologian in sharing the gospel.”

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier wrote to Küng’s sister Rita Frei-Küng that Hans Küng had bolstered Germany’s reputation as a place of theology and university science worldwide in recent decades. Like no other, his name will always be associated with the question of how philosophy and politics can find each other, how thinkers can fertilize politics, Steinmeier said. “We will never forget Hans Küng and will keep an honorable memory for him.”

The Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg, Winfried Kretschmann (Greens), praised Küng as a fierce champion of dialogue between religions and cultures. Kretschmann announced that Küng had campaigned for the humanist principles of nonviolence, justice, and truthfulness. “With his impressive theological work, Hans Küng has been to many people – myself included – an important and pioneering teacher in matters of faith, ethical behavior and the interpretation of world events.”

Mayor Boris Palmer (Greens) of Tübingen described Küng as one of the great intellectual personalities of our time. Küng, who has been an honorary citizen of Tübingen since 2002, should find his resting place in the city cemetery, Palmer said. “Where the great dead of our city are buried.”

The Catholic Reform Movement “We are Church” announced that Küng’s lifelong persistence in the renewal of the Roman Catholic Church and his commitment to ecumenism and dialogue between world religions continued to provide encouragement, inspiration and stimulus at the same time. Like no other in our time, Küng shook up the question of truth in Christianity and kept it awake, it was said.

Because Küng had doubts about the infallibility of the papal education office, his license for ecclesiastical education was revoked in 1979. The professor of theology in Tübingen subsequently denounced the powerful position of the Pope again and again and therefore called the church a dictatorship. In his books and lectures he promoted the dialogue between world religions.

In recent years, Küng had increasingly withdrawn from the public because of his health. He suffered from Parkinson’s disease, among other things, as he had made public in his autobiography.

“The Catholic Church is sick, perhaps terminally ill,” he noted, in view of the shortage of priests and the decline in the number of members. The Popes and last but not least his former companion Benedict XVI. he accused him of expelling the biblical testimony of Jesus by means of a “homemade canonical law.” His demands such as the abolition of celibacy, that is, the prohibition of marriage for priests, the admission of women to the priesthood, and the strengthening of the laity, made him a pioneer for many Reformed Catholics.

Küng was born on March 19, 1928 in Sursee, Switzerland. At the age of 20 he started his studies at the Pontifical University in Rome. He became a pastor at the Lucerne Court Church, but then opted for an academic career and went to Münster as a research assistant. In 1960 he became a professor in Tübingen, where he lived for the rest of his life. At the Second Vatican Council (1962-65) Pope John XXIII. together with Joseph Ratzinger, later Pope Benedict XVI., as an adviser.

But when his thesis was published in 1957, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith started a dossier on the theologian. In 1967 the anger finally boiled: the curia banned the translation of Küng’s book “Die Kirche”. He did not stick to it, the title became a bestseller and Küng one of the most prominent theologians.

The Global Ethic Foundation he founded became his great old work. She is committed to intercultural and interreligious research, education and meetings.