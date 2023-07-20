Theme Park’s Selective History Appeals to a New Spanish Nationalism

Transferring by way of the darkened holds of a reproduction of Christopher Columbus’s ship, guests on a latest afternoon marveled on the tangle of compasses, cordage and barrels. They stumbled because the ship swang and creaked with the swell of the ocean. Eventually, a voice shouted “Land!” and the white sands of America appeared.

“Our journey has modified the world. Could it’s for the better glory of God,” Columbus was then heard telling Queen Isabella I of Castile. Referring to America’s Indigenous individuals, he added, “I apologize prematurely if iniquities or injustices are dedicated.”

And so ends one of many exhibits at Puy du Fou España, a historic theme park that’s all the trend in Spain right now, with over one million guests anticipated this yr.

The recognition of the park has come as a shock in a rustic that has lengthy been shy about celebrating its historical past. Nationalist sentiments had been largely taboo after the dictatorship of Gen. Francisco Franco, who died within the Nineteen Seventies.