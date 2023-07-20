Theme Park’s Selective History Appeals to a New Spanish Nationalism
Transferring by way of the darkened holds of a reproduction of Christopher Columbus’s ship, guests on a latest afternoon marveled on the tangle of compasses, cordage and barrels. They stumbled because the ship swang and creaked with the swell of the ocean. Eventually, a voice shouted “Land!” and the white sands of America appeared.
“Our journey has modified the world. Could it’s for the better glory of God,” Columbus was then heard telling Queen Isabella I of Castile. Referring to America’s Indigenous individuals, he added, “I apologize prematurely if iniquities or injustices are dedicated.”
And so ends one of many exhibits at Puy du Fou España, a historic theme park that’s all the trend in Spain right now, with over one million guests anticipated this yr.
The recognition of the park has come as a shock in a rustic that has lengthy been shy about celebrating its historical past. Nationalist sentiments had been largely taboo after the dictatorship of Gen. Francisco Franco, who died within the Nineteen Seventies.
The park is stuffed with hallowed symbols just like the cross and the flag, and many of the exhibits function conquests and superb battles to defend the nation. The extra questionable features of Spain’s previous — from the bloody conquest of America that adopted Columbus’s journey to Franco’s repressive rule — don’t seem in additional than 10 productions.
“What we’re making an attempt to do is current a historical past that’s not divisive,” stated Erwan de la Villéon, the top of the park, noting that historic taboos continued to run by way of Spanish society.
However the strategy has raised considerations concerning the historical past that the park is highlighting as a substitute — pageantry that emphasizes Spain’s Catholic id and its unity towards international invaders — and the way it could form guests’ views.
“It is a selective historical past,” stated Gutmaro Gómez Bravo, a historian at Madrid’s Complutense College who has visited the park twice. “You possibly can’t or shouldn’t train that to individuals. Historical past just isn’t gratuitous — it carries main political weight.”
The park was launched in 2019 after the founders of the unique Puy du Fou in France, the nation’s second most-visited theme park after Disneyland Paris, determined to take their idea overseas.
Historians have lengthy criticized the French park as selling nationalist views. It equally glosses over among the most painful episodes in France’s previous, comparable to its historical past of colonialism, and highlights the nation’s Catholic id.
The founding father of the French park, Philippe de Villiers, whom Mr. de la Villéon known as “a mentor” and “a genius,” is a outstanding far-right politician.
Mr. de la Villéon denied that the Spanish park promoted any political line. However he known as supporters of Catalan independence his “enemies” and railed towards the previous prime minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, a Socialist who handed a reminiscence legislation to honor victims of the Civil Battle and Franco’s repressive rule.
Spain, Mr. de la Villéon stated, proved an excellent place for a brand new park due to the nation’s “nice historic trajectory” of invasions and conquests. He selected to construct it in Toledo, he stated, as a result of the traditional metropolis south of Madrid as soon as stood on the crossroads of Europe’s kingdoms.
There, some 200 million euros, about $220 million, have been invested to create a formidable complicated of castles, farms and medieval villages stuffed with terra-cotta vases and whitewashed homes with uncovered beams.
However it’s the historic stage productions, carried out in massive amphitheaters, which might be the large draw.
“The Final Music” takes place in a rotating auditorium and follows El Cid, a knight and warlord who turned Spain’s best medieval hero, as he fights enemies showing successively behind massive panels that open onto the semicircular stage. In “Toledo’s Dream,” the flagship night present retracing 15 centuries of Spanish historical past, Columbus’s life-size ship emerges from a lake on which characters had been dancing moments earlier than.
Each exhibits obtained the IAAPA Brass Ring award for “Finest Theater Manufacturing,” thought of one of many worldwide leisure trade’s most prestigious prizes. On a latest afternoon, guests had been ecstatic concerning the expertise.
“Nice — it’s simply nice. I didn’t know that historical past could possibly be so interesting,” stated Vicente Vidal, 65, as he exited a present that includes Visigoths preventing Romans. Within the park, kids could possibly be seen taking part in sword-fighting, shouting, “We’ll battle for our nation!”
Mr. de la Villéon, who’s French, stated the success of the park mirrored a want amongst Spanish individuals to reclaim their previous. “Folks need to have roots, that’s the primary want that the park’s success reveals,” he stated. “You come right here and also you suppose, ‘Man, it’s cool to be Spanish.’”
Fashionable Spain has an uneasy relationship with its historical past due to chapters such because the Inquisition and the colonization of the Americas, stated Jesús Carrobles, head of Toledo’s Royal Academy of Effective Arts and Historic Sciences, who was consulted on the park challenge.
“The park lets you reclaim an thought of your previous you can be happy with,” Mr. Carrobles stated. “A lovely previous, a previous that’s price remembering.”
However it has additionally proved to be a selective previous.
The exhibits depict Isabella I as a visionary and a merciful queen, making no point out of her order to expel Jews through the Inquisition. The Aztecs seem as soon as in a dance scene, however their lethal destiny by the hands of the conquistadors is omitted.
Maybe most telling is the park’s remedy of the Spanish Civil Battle, whose legacy continues to divide the nation. The battle is just vaguely talked about on the finish of “Toledo’s Dream,” when a girl mourns her brothers who “killed one another.” The scene lasts one minute, out of a 75-minute efficiency, and the present ends with out mentioning the next four-decade dictatorship of Franco.
“Too quickly to speak about it,” stated Mr. de la Villéon, noting that recollections of Francoist Spain had been nonetheless uncooked.
“It’s a really consensual present, which has glossed over the questionable features of Spanish historical past,” stated Jean Canavaggio, a French specialist in Cervantes who reviewed the script of “Toledo’s Dream.” He added that the park couldn’t have succeeded had it taken a “vital look” at Spanish historical past, given how politically fraught that is still.
Mr. de la Villéon stated that he had regarded for occasions illustrating Spain’s unity. In Puy du Fou España, they revolve round a central factor: Catholicism.
Almost each present options clerics and troopers dedicating their fights to God. In “The Thriller of Sorbaces,” a Visigoth king converts to Catholicism as his troops fall to their knees and a church rises from underground, to the sound of emotional music.
Mr. de la Villéon — who makes no secret of his religion and had a small chapel arrange within the park — argued that Catholicism was “the matrix” of Spanish historical past.
Mr. Gómez Bravo, the historian, who specializes within the Civil Battle and Franco, stated the park offered the Catholic reconquest of Muslim-ruled Spain as the inspiration of Spanish unity. “This a really politically charged thought as a result of it was promoted above all by Franco’s regime,” he stated.
Nonetheless, many within the Spanish park appeared to embrace the park’s mission.
“Spain is a good nation!” stated Conchita Tejero, a girl in her 60s, who was seated with three mates at a big picket desk in a medieval-style tavern adorned with imperial flags. “This park is a technique to reclaim our historical past.”
Her good friend, Esteban Garces, a supporter of the far-right Vox get together, stated he noticed the park as a counterpoint to the “different historical past” that portrayed Spain as needing to make amends for its previous.
Exiting the park after dusk, Mr. Garces stated he had been delighted with “Toledo’s Dream.”
“The true historical past,” he stated.