“Them”: the new series that is considered to be an imitation of “Escape”

“Them”: the new series that is considered to be an imitation of “Escape”

“Them”: the new series that is considered to be an imitation of “Escape”

Amazon’s new production has many similarities with several projects by director Jordan Peele.

It’s called “Them,” which premiered on Amazon Prime Video last Friday, July 23rd, and is an anthological tension and horror series about racism in the US and the oppression of the African American community.

This is the story of a family who moved to an all-white neighborhood in Los Angeles in the 1950s: Compton (which later became an area inhabited primarily by African Americans). There are evil forces there, local and supernatural, that will threaten and persecute you.

Although several racist laws were repealed during this period, American society still lives with an old-fashioned and divisive mindset, which will be especially tough on this family seeking change.

There are a total of ten episodes with a cast that includes Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas, Alison Pill, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Melody Hurd, and Ryan Kwanten, among others. The project was created by Little Marvin, and each season is expected to focus on a new story – although it’s not yet confirmed.

“Them” is often compared to “Flee” and “Us”, the two films by Afro-American filmmaker Jordan Peele. There are also parallels to “Lovecraft Country”, an HBO series produced by Peele.

Many fans have turned to social media to point out the similarities, and even say that “Them” is a “copy” and “imitation” of Peele’s work, which is differentiated (more or less supernatural) through the use of elements of horror. in such a distinctive way allegorically to reflect on the experience of being black in the USA.

the similarities

First of all, the most obvious: the title. If Jordan Peele’s second film is just “We”, the series is called “Them” (“they” in Portuguese). Then the story. “We” tells the story of an Afro-American family who are tormented by bizarre elements upon arrival in a house.

“Escape” focuses on an interracial love story that is not what it seems – the black protagonist, when he meets his girlfriend’s white parents, ends up regretting having started this relationship. Several fans have pointed out that “Them” contains elements of both films as it depicts racism in the US.

There’s even an episode of Lovecraft Country, Holy Ghost, which is very similar to a chapter on Them. In both cases, the black protagonists buy a house in a traditionally white neighborhood, which leads to racist provocation, while the house itself seems to turn against its new owners. In addition, both stories run for ten days. With “Lovecraft Country” it’s just one episode, with “Them” each day is explored in a separate chapter.

There is also a cast name that can be seen in Them and We: actress Shahadi Wright Joseph. There is a common song on the soundtrack: “Les Fleurs” by Minnie Riperton. Jordan Peele fans’ comments began as soon as the trailer for “Them” arrived – it was released in theaters exactly two years after the premiere of “Us”.

Despite the similarities, some trade publications have touted the qualities of “Them” – and indicated that it is a series that deserves to be seen.

Click the gallery to see other series that have recently premiered. And do you know that Jordan Peele has a new film on the way: It’s called “Nope” and will premiere in 2022.