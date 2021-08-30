the Youtubeur wins his boxing match and makes this terrible promise on his opponent

Jake Paul, Logan’s brother, was supposed to be an excellent boxer. A YouTuber with more than 20 million subscribers, Jake met Tyron Woodley in Cleveland this Sunday. In the face of the 39-year-old welterweight, Jake Logan managed to win his fight by split decision, and the winner of the meeting made a promise to his opponent he was willing to honor.

Logan Paul’s brother, winner of this fight

In fact, Jake Logan went up against Tyron Woodley, an MMA professional, that Sunday. From this duel, which ended in a split decision, the younger brother of Logan Paul emerged victorious. In his defense, this was the first time Woodley had tried boxing. Ultimately, the internet star won the match after an eight round fight.

Revenge on one condition

And it must be said that it wasn’t easy for Jake Paul, who was on the ropes at the end of the fourth round. But this persevered and finally the judges accepted his victory by split decision. For his part, his opponent has already announced that they are planning a rematch.

In the meantime, this new fight has already been accepted by the YouTuber, who faced Nate Robinson in an exhibition duel last November, but on one condition. And not just any! In fact, Jake Paul is ready to meet his opponent again if he agrees to have “I Love Jake Paul” tattooed on his body. And it seems that we can see these two in a ring again, as Tyron Woodley has declared that he will take up the challenge soon, which promises a beautiful vengeance …