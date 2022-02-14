The YouTuber is very sad about his relationship with Squeezie, netizens react

Friendships, it goes, it comes, and it’s not Cyprien who will say the opposite. In fact, the Youtubeur just posted a video on social media explaining why fans won’t see the two acolytes in future videos.

“Squeezie Took His Life”

In a video posted to his Youtube channel this Sunday, February 13, Cyprien decided to tell us everything. When the young man took the opportunity to announce that he is now a father for the first time and that he is working on a feature film with Gaumont, what caused the most conversation among netizens when the youtubeur brought up the topic of his relationship with squeezeie

The duo, who created the Bigorneaux & Coquillages YouTube channel, haven’t performed together in a while and this question gets asked a lot: For what reason? Cyprien therefore decided to respond by stating that “they hadn’t performed once together for two and a half years”. And to further assert that Lucas, aka Squeezie, “took him out of his life”:

It wasn’t my choice. I think he wanted to develop without having me there.

Cyprien, who has no more news from Squeezie, admits that “it was hard to take” but that he has now decided “he’s coming back”:

Everything else is going well: I have my friends, my family, my projects.

An announcement that disappointed many fans of the two Youtubers, as you can see below with a selection of reactions to this news.

While you wait and see if Squeezie will decide to reconnect with Cyprien, you can always take a look at their mutual YouTube channel and see or check their declaration of friendship in the video titled “We make peace” created in March 2019 .