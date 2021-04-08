The Xiaomi Redmi AirDots are the alternative to AirPods and 16 times cheaper

If you’re looking for an alternative to Apple’s AirPods at an affordable price, we can’t do better than the Xiaomi Redmi AirDots, especially since they’re currently at rock bottom.

Xiaomi Redmi AirDots: a great alternative to AirPods

Xiaomi is a brand known for bringing unbeatable products that are great value for money. The Redmi AirDots are for that and it must be said that with such a low price tag, it’s hard not to fall for it.

The Xiaomi Redmi AirDots are true wireless headphones and have a small charging box. In terms of equipment, this is done via the Bluetooth 5.0 chip, which ensures high stability and low energy consumption. In terms of autonomy, it lasts about 4 hours continuously, but it is possible to charge it through the box to wait up to 12 hours of autonomy thanks to its 300 mAh.

The market is around 29 euros, currently it is only 11 euros, an offer that cannot be refused. If you want noise cancellation we also have the AirPods Pro.

Why fall for the Redmi?

Audio quality, good battery life, great value for money

