The Xiaomi MiJia Smart Car Dashcam with night vision costs less than 20 euros

Dashcams are becoming more and more present and allow you to continuously film what can happen on the street or in your absence. If you haven’t taken the plunge, you know that the Xiaomi MiJia Smart Car benefits from an excellent discount with a price of less than 20 euros.

Xiaomi MiJia Smart: a camera to monitor your car

The Xiaomi MiJia Smart is a dashcam camera. So you can put them in your car to monitor what is happening around your car when you are not there. It also helps to better understand the circumstances surrounding an accident.

This model is equipped with a Sony IMX323 wide-angle sensor (160 degrees), which can also film in Full HD at night. The re-transmission takes place via WLAN and in real time. The recording is automatically saved on a microSD card. In terms of autonomy, it requires a 240 mAh battery.

Sells on average 40 euros, currently it is only 19.99 euros! And if you’re looking for a connected watch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is also available.

Why fall for this dashcam?

Full HD night view price

