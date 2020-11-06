The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is one of the best connected bracelets and is available for sale

If you are looking for an inexpensive connected bracelet that offers comprehensive functions for your daily physical activity, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is a good competitor, especially since it currently benefits from a discount of 19 euros on the original price.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4: good autonomy and a maximum of functions

This connected bracelet is equipped with a beautiful Amoled color screen, on which you can find a lot of information in addition to the time. Indeed, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 offers the ability to track your physical activities throughout the day. For example, you know the number of steps, the distance covered, the calorie consumption or your heart rate thanks to the sensor. In addition, it will follow you everywhere as it is waterproof up to 50 meters deep and has a silicone strap.

Thanks to the Mi Band 4, you no longer have to pull your smartphone out of your pocket or pocket, as you receive notifications right on your wrist, whether it is calls, messages and SMS, reminders from your calendar and many other things.

Finally, the autonomy, which averages around twenty days, is pretty good compared to connected watches that don’t last more than two days.

For the price it is currently 20.99 euros instead of 39.99 euros. Be careful, this offer is temporary and if it is no longer showing at this price, you have missed it. Hurry up! Otherwise we also have ultra-light headphones from Roccat.

Why crack

Autonomy Waterproof up to 50 m Good tracking

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.