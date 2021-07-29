“The X Factor” comes to an end after 17 years on the air

The famous talent show “The X Factor” went off the air in the UK, where it originated, after 17 years. The information was provided by the competition broadcaster, ITV.

In its 445 episodes and 15 seasons, the show introduced us to famous names like One Direction, Little Mix and James Arthur. According to rumors in the UK press, the idea to cancel “The X Factor” came from creator Simon Cowell.

“At the moment there are no plans for an upcoming season of ‘The X Factor’,” a broadcaster said in a statement. The show last aired in 2018. With the pandemic, The X Factor took a break in 2020, but should return this year. However, a few months later, the director of ITV said there was no guarantee the talent show would return. “Simon controls it more than I do. When should the show come back, how should it come back? We hope to be part of the project. “

In case you are not familiar with the format of the show, “The X Factor” has several talented musicians trying to make it to the finals. To achieve this goal, they need to win the public’s votes after winning the mentors, as in “The Voice Portugal”. However, in the UK program, participants can be divided into groups even if that was not their original idea, as was the case with One Direction.

The program was so successful that the format was expanded to more than 50 countries. In Portugal it was called “Factor X” and the first winner was the singer Berg. In the following edition, Kika Cardoso won. D8 and Fernando Daniel also took part in this Portuguese version of the UK program presented by Bárbara Guimarães, João Manzarra and Cláudia Vieira.