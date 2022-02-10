“The Worst Person in the World”: The film, nominated for two Oscars, is now starting in Portugal

“The Worst Person in the World”: The film, nominated for two Oscars, is now starting in Portugal

It is a Norwegian drama comedy that follows four years in the life of a woman.

It is nominated for 2 Oscars.

It’s called The Worst Man Alive and is a Norwegian film which opens in Portuguese cinemas this Thursday 10th February. It is a dramatic comedy nominated for two Oscars: Best International Film and Best Original Screenplay.

It tells the story of Julie, originally a medical student. Over a period of four years, the storyline follows this woman through her troubled love affairs and her various professional adventures.

The film, directed by Joachim Trier, premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival last year. At the same event, leading actress Renate Reinsve won the Best Actress award for her role. The cast also includes Anders Danielsen Lie, Maria Grazia Di Meo and Hans Olav Brenner.

