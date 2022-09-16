Is there a world record for leveling up? Pic credit: Nagato Yamata and fame

On September 1, 2022, Seven Seas Entertainment on Twitter posted that The World’s Fastest Level Up light novel volume 1 physical edition is available for pre-order. But you can buy an early edition in a digital format on September 15, 2022, for $9.99.

The physical edition will go on sale on January 3, 2023, at $14.99. It has 236 pages, and Seven Seas has listed three volumes so far.

There’s also a manga, but there’s no word on if it’ll be translated.

What is The World’s Fastest Level Up?

The World’s Fastest Level up, World’s Fastest Level Up! ~ As a Result of the Awakening of My Incompetence Skill [Transfer Within Dungeon], I Became the Strongest Without Being Restricted by the Rules of the Dungeon~, or Sekai saisoku no Level Up in Japanese. It is set on Earth with dungeons, and reality is a game.

Twenty years have passed since the dungeons appeared, and anyone can be an adventurer. But first, you have to pass a test, and if you pass, you’ll get a status screen and see what skill you have.

Or, for the lucky few, get more than one skill. Amane Rin is one of those lucky few, and his second skill is so rare he’s never heard of it.

Brand-new license announcement! WORLD’S FASTEST LEVEL UP!, a modern fantasy light novel series by Nagato Yamata and fame. A young man with a unique magical skill embarks on a dungeon-diving adventure…on Earth!https://t.co/JrIqdJLd5E pic.twitter.com/kiAJfCSeEZ — Seven Seas Entertainment (@gomanga) May 4, 2022

The skill is Dungen Teleport, but when he tries to use it, the skill seems practically useless. Amane can teleport himself, but he must concentrate for two seconds per set distance he wants to go.

But he doesn’t give up! Even when the first party he joined begins talking behind his back, Amane quits the group.

He still does his best to level up on his own. And it begins to pay off as Amane discovers there are still secrets in the dungeons.

Is it worth it?

The World’s Fastest Level Up has several plot points you can find anywhere. But having teleportation being one of the main focuses is interesting.

Amane takes his time and experiments with it while researching the dungeons before he enters them. A cool-down effect called The Span prevents adventures from entering a dungeon until a week has passed since they last entered one.

This makes Amane’s skill much more critical and a potential target for other adventures. So, are you planning to pick up The World’s Fastest Level Up?

Leave a comment below and let us know what you think about it.