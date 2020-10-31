The world of cinema pays homage to the first James Bond!

Sean Connery, the first actor to play James Bond, died this Saturday October 31st. The world of cinema pays tribute to this gigantic British actor

Jean Dujardin

Daniel Craig

Sean Connery passed away at the age of 90. He was the first actor to cast James Bond in Dr. No portrayed on the big screen and said those unforgettable words: “Bond … James Bond.” He will always be remembered as the original James Bond. REST IN PEACE

Sam neill

Every day on set with Sean Connery was not only an honor but also a lesson in how to act on screen. But there are things that cannot be taught: charisma, this beautiful thing, this power … they were absolutely unique to Sean. He could carry a movie like no other. Irreplaceable. A great legacy. RIP Sean Connery. It was a privilege to know him and to work with him.

Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson (producers of the James Bond saga)

We are devastated by the news that Sir Sean Connery has passed away. He was and will always be remembered as the original James Bond, whose indelible entry into film history began with these unforgettable words: “Bond … James Bond” – he revolutionized the world with his courageous portrayal and spiritual sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series, and we will be eternally grateful to him.

Frederique Bel

Marina Fois

See this post on Instagram

ud83d udda4

A post shared by Marina Foïs (@marinafois) on Oct 31, 2020 at 6:05 am PDT

Sandrine Kiberlain

See this post on Instagram

ud83d udc51

A post shared by Sandrine Kiberlain (@sandrinekiberlain) on Oct 31, 2020 at 6:21 am PDT