The woman is to lead the Central Committee of German Catholics | Free press

The Catholic Church is ruled by men. But in any case, the Central Committee of German Catholics will soon be headed by a woman.

Bonn (dpa) – The Central Committee of German Catholics (ZdK) will be headed by a woman from November. The incumbent president Thomas Sternberg will then no longer stand for re-election.

“I’ll be 70 next year,” he told the German news agency as a reason. When asked if a woman would be chosen as his successor, he replied, “I take it very strongly.”

The ZdK wants to set up a search committee in the summer. From 1988 to 1997, the ZdK was already led by a woman: at that time the CDU politician Rita Waschbüsch was in charge of the Catholic lay representation. The ZdK represents the non-clergy, ie the normal believers.

The Catholic Church in Germany is currently engaged in a reform process called the Synodal Way. Sternberg is considered one of the drivers of this process. The staff change at the top will not have a negative impact, he said. The chairman also changed during the bishops’ conference on the synodal road, and Bishop Georg Bätzing, who has had a good year in office, is doing just as well as his predecessor, Cardinal Reinhard Marx from Munich.

