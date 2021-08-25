The Witcher spin-off deserves a ban for children under the age of 18

Fans of The Witcher are waiting with great impatience for Season 2, and to keep us waiting, the Netflix platform has given them an equally highly anticipated spin-off. We come back to the success of the latter in this article and the reasons why it is banned for children under the age of 18.

The Witcher spin-off

Netflix put The Witcher’s offshoot, The Witcher: Le Cauchemar du Loup (The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf) online on August 23, 2021. This is an American-South Korean animated film directed by Beau DeMayo. The latter takes on the characteristics of a spin-off prequel to the Netflix series The Witcher, which focuses on the story of Geralt’s mentor and associate Witcher: Vesemir.

In particular, years before Geralt, his mentor Vesemir, a ruthless young sorcerer, fled poverty by killing monsters to best fill his wallet. But when a strange new creature began terrorizing a kingdom torn by various political opponents, Vesemir found himself in the midst of a nightmarish adventure that forced him to face demons from his own past.

Scenes forbidden for minors for good reasons

When we released the spin-off The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare on Netflix, we immediately noticed that viewing this content is not recommended for anyone under the age of 18. What is it actually? Well, if there’s an age limit, it’s not without reason. In fact, from the first moments of the film, we understand what we’re getting into: nudity (with the main character’s buttocks), violence and blood are shown to us.

This is an indication of what to expect and if you choose to stay you won’t be disappointed. The action scenes are bloody, violent and very visual: blood splatters, bodies rot, flies come to take advantage of it.

The presented creatures are quite successful in terms of design, some are even cold in the back.

You only have a glimpse of what The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare contains, but it does allow you to see how much blood is going to flow into this spin-off. Nevertheless, it should be noted that these scenes serve the general spectacle very well and that it is not about violence for the sake of violence. Fans of The Witcher should therefore be enthusiastic about the plot built up.

Do you plan to see The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf from your side? We’ll let you answer this question through our survey and through our comment section. And if you love The Witcher, you know that there is a school in the world that will give you a Witcher diploma in the style of Geralt of Rivia.