The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (Next-Gen) review

Going again to the Subsequent-Gen model of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Full Version is likely one of the greatest decisions I’ve made in a really very long time. Launched again in Might 2015, the third installment of the Witcher collection has made a comeback with CDPR’s graphical improve for the title.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Full Version comes with the bottom sport, all 16 DLCs, and two Enlargement Packs: Hearts of Stone, and Blood and Wine.

Being a fan of each the sport and Netflix’s adaptation of writer Andrzej Sapkowski’s work, I used to be full of pleasure and could not wait to get my palms on the Subsequent-Gen model of The Witcher 3. Nevertheless, it is not only a graphical replace since a number of new options and gameplay enhancements have been launched as nicely.

Whereas taking part in the sport, I felt like I used to be again in 2015, once I first tried it out very casually, with none expectations. The improve is accessible freed from value if you happen to pre-own the sport, which is a superb gesture from the builders.

Despite the fact that unofficial graphical upgrades for PC gamers (by way of mods) have been obtainable for a very long time, CDPR has made this launch value one’s time by implementing much more. So, this makes it a win-win scenario for each console and PC avid gamers.

Geralt of Rivia makes a deserving comeback with the discharge of The Witcher 3 Subsequent-Gen replace

In the case of the story, The Witcher 3 is already identified for its environment friendly fight system, a good looking and huge map, and well-written characters. It’s primarily based on a e-book collection of the identical identify and follows the story of Geralt of Rivia, a Witcher.

Geralt, like his folks, has been skilled mentally and bodily all his life. The Witchers are monster-hunters and assassins who’re employed to hold out duties that people can’t. They excel within the artwork of alchemy, sword-fighting, and the usage of magic. Whereas their mana just isn’t as robust as a Mage’s, it’s nonetheless fairly efficient in battle.

Enhancements and additions that include the Subsequent-Gen improve (Picture by way of CD Projekt RED)

The brand new improve supplies the next:

Two graphics modes for console gamers.

New content material impressed by Netflix’s adaptation of The Witcher collection.

A photograph mode.

A cross-progression characteristic that allows you to proceed from the place you left off, even when it is from one other platform.

The presence of built-in community-made mods.

An array of latest controls and gameplay enhancements.

I needed to start out my Witcher journey proper from the beginning in order that I might expertise all of the enhancements. So, I began a brand new sport whereas switching backwards and forwards between the Efficiency and Ray Tracing modes.

Graphical upgrades

Gamers can swap between the Efficiency and the Ray Tracing modes in The Witcher 3 Subsequent-Gen improve (Picture by way of CD Projekt RED)

PS5 and Xbox Sequence X gamers have the choice to play the sport in two modes- Efficiency and Ray Tracing (High quality). The Xbox Sequence S affords a 30 and 60 FPS setting as nicely, whereas RT is disabled in each.

Personally, I loved the Efficiency mode extra because it offers a clean 60 FPS expertise. Nevertheless, I invested quite a lot of time within the RT mode to check out the way it works.

Actually, it appears to be like stunning, however when you begin taking part in at 60 FPS, there isn’t any going again. The fight is clean and the visuals are nothing wanting nice because the Efficiency setting retains the identical asset high quality. In the meantime, the Ray Tracing mode affords 30 FPS with enhanced display house reflections and dynamic decision scaling.

I seen a substantial distinction in how the water appears to be like within the two modes. The RT possibility takes a simple win on this case, however at the price of 30 frames. It’s as much as the gamers to decide on which one they want to replay the sport in. Apart from some slight body drops in a number of conditions, the sport ran fairly easily on each the modes.

Gameplay additions, Signal Fast-casting, and haptic suggestions

Gameplay additions and enhancements that come together with the Subsequent-Gen improve of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Picture by way of CD Projekt RED)

The Witcher 3 Subsequent-Gen improve affords the traditional Witcher digital camera expertise together with a brand new, fashionable close-camera mode obtainable within the settings. Gamers can swap between the 2 at any level throughout their playthrough.

Top-of-the-line options that comes with the brand new model would simply be the Signal Fast-casting possibility.

Beforehand, you needed to open up a Signal menu to have the ability to forged one, which hampered the fight expertise to an extent. Now, one has the choice to make the battle sequences a lot smoother by turning on the quick-casting possibility from the menu. By doing so, you’ll be able to maintain the “down D-pad” and get entry to the completely different indicators which are assigned to their respective buttons.

Whereas The Witcher 3 just isn’t very haptic feedback-heavy, there are quite a lot of situations the place one can really feel completely different vibrations through the course of the sport. It’s most evident whereas in fight once you forged your Indicators or your swords conflict. It’s not one thing that defines the sport however is a bonus for all PlayStation 5 house owners.

In conclusion

The Witcher 3 Subsequent-Gen improve delivers worthy tweaks to the unique title from 2015. It vastly improves upon the textures and provides to them with a steady RT mode for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Sequence X house owners. General, I cherished attempting out the sport another time, and the expertise was completely value it.

It was a stroll down the reminiscence for me and made me really feel nostalgic, remembering the primary time I skilled the enjoyment of being a Witcher. Why is that this value a shot? In case you have by no means performed the unique model of the sport, you are fortunate to have the ability to expertise the masterpiece in all its glory.

In case you have already performed the title as soon as and even a number of occasions, it’s nonetheless value it. Why? It is a free improve that’s optimistic in nearly each facet.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Full Version (Subsequent-Gen)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Full Version (Subsequent-Gen) Evaluate (Picture by way of Sportskeeda)

Reviewed On: PS5 (Code supplied by CD Projekt RED)

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Sequence X|S

Developer: CD Projekt RED

Writer: CD Projekt RED

Launch Date: December 14, 2022

