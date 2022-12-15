The Witcher 3 next-gen PC update is a mess and “performance is all over the place”

The Witcher 3 next-gen replace has lastly launched on PC alongside present technology consoles, and it looks like the seven-year-old title is as soon as once more plagued with points. With the free improve formally implementing a number of mods throughout all of its platforms, it options high-quality textures, ray tracing, quality-of-life enhancements, and lots of attention-grabbing modifications throughout the board.

Reportedly, the PC model of the sport is plagued with quite a few issues, together with body drops, DLSS failing to be applied correctly, and overlays. Whereas these mods had been already accessible on PC, formally implementing them and launching them as a part of the title’s 4.0 replace for the seven-year-old title was anticipated to offer secure efficiency, however gamers had been left disenchanted.

PC gamers have been pretty vocal in regards to the problematic state of affairs on Reddit in addition to on Steam. Whereas CD Projekt Pink is but to formally acknowledge these points, an upcoming stability replace appears inevitable at this level.

The Witcher 3 next-gen replace on PC is reminding gamers of Cyberpunk 2077 launch

The Witcher online game collection pioneered CD Projekt Pink’s development into the huge game-developing powerhouse that it’s right this moment. The concluding chapter of the trilogy, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, is taken into account by many to not solely be one of many biggest RPG titles, however one of many biggest video video games of all time.

Though CD Projekt Pink is well-known for its phenomenal titles, the developer/writer has a infamous repute for releasing unfinished video games that lack thorough optimization. Beforehand, this resulted in Cyberpunk 2077 being utterly unplayable at launch, adopted by two years of main updates to stabilize the sport.

Curiously, Witcher 3 additionally suffered from poor optimization and technical glitches at launch. One of the crucial iconic glitches is the “Flying Roach,” the place Geralt’s horse learns the nice artwork of levitation. Plainly, seven years later, the problems have returned to Witcher 3 with the lately launched next-gen replace.

Latest detrimental evaluations on Steam (Picture captured from Witcher 3 Steam Web page)

From the sport getting unplayable framerates in sure cases to DLSS not working correctly, there are fairly just a few points hindering the general gameplay expertise. One notable situation includes the Steam overlay or the MSI Afterburner overlay, which is perhaps a results of the brand new implementation of the Pink Launcher.

It must be famous that the state of affairs is not as abysmal as Cyberpunk 2077’s issues at launch and never each participant may face the identical points. However, though the replace launched loads of nice additions, courtesy of mods, it appears to have negatively affected the efficiency of an in any other case secure sport. Hopefully, CD Projekt Pink will tackle these points within the close to future.

Esports Awards 2022 winners have been revealed. Click on right here to take a look at full listing.



