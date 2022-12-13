‘The Witcher 3’ Next-Gen Launch-Time, Patch Notes, And Everything New And Improved In The Game

The Witcher 3 Subsequent-Gen Replace Credit score: CDPR

The massive day has lastly arrived. The Witcher 3’s huge next-gen replace, which brings the 2015 fantasy RPG into the trendy console and PC technology, goes reside on PS5, Xbox Collection X|S and PC at present.

The replace goes reside at completely different instances relying on the place you reside and what model you’re enjoying on. It’s free for anybody who already owns a replica of the sport on that platform.

The Witcher 3 Subsequent-Gen Replace Launch Time

The massive replace goes reside on Tuesday, December thirteenth at 4pm PT / 7pm ET when you’re on PC or Xbox Collection X|S. When you’re on PlayStation 5 the replace goes reside at midnight native time on December 14th.

A Graphics Comparability

The upgraded graphics don’t come by way of fairly as a lot as I’d hoped within the beneath video, however there’s a particular enchancment and for house owners of the sport it’s a significant free enchancment (in contrast to Rockstar or Bethesda endlessly nickel-and-diming avid gamers for slight enhancements to GTAV and Skyrim!) so I’m pleased with that. Some areas on this video exhibit the graphical improve greater than others. We received’t have an actual sense of how a lot of a distinction all of it makes till we will play it ourselves.

What’s New In The Subsequent-Gen Replace?

The subsequent-gen replace improves the sport’s graphics in actually spectacular methods, however the replace isn’t restricted to graphics. It additionally provides new side-quests and a number of different choices to CD Projekt RED’s masterpiece.

There are additionally tie-ins to the Netflix sequence—you may change Dandelion’s look to match Jaskier’s from the present, for example, or make the Nilfgaardian armor seem like the sequence’ model (although I’m unsure why you’d need to). The In The Everlasting Fireplace’s Shadow quest, which takes place in Velen, can be impressed by the TV present.

High quality of Life enhancements embrace a Fast Signal Casting choice, an improved map filter that permits you to conceal stuff like the ever present query marks and an adjustment to fall harm that makes it blessedly much less deadly. Thank the gods.

Most of the modifications are literally plucked from widespread mods, together with the Full Fight Rebalance 3 mod by Flash_in_the_flesh that makes fight far more satisfying. Upgraded 4K textures, high-resolution character fashions, higher cut-scenes and far more—together with secret upgrades and modifications that the group should discover out on their very own—all come within the huge replace. Learn the complete patch notes beneath for extra.

Full Patch Notes

The Witcher 3 Credit score: CDPR

PC and Subsequent-Gen Exclusives

Added ray traced world illumination and ambient occlusion.

Moreover, PC gamers with appropriate {hardware} have a further choice to activate ray traced reflections and shadows.

Added numerous mods and mod-inspired content material to the sport to enhance visuals and total sport high quality. We’ve included some community-made favorites along with our personal modifications in areas comparable to surroundings and cutscene enhancements, real looking pavements, and lots of ornament upgrades.

Neighborhood-made and community-inspired mods embrace:

• The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Undertaking by HalkHogan

• HD Monsters Reworked by Denroth

• Immersive Actual-time Cutscenes by teiji25

• Nitpicker’s Patch by chuckcash

• World Map Fixes by Terg500

Upscaled texture to 4K for numerous characters, together with Geralt, Yennefer, Triss, Ciri, Eredin and extra.

All primary characters, together with Geralt, now solid high-resolution self-shadowing even outdoors cutscenes. Moreover, hair clipping by way of armor in addition to another armor-clipping points have been fastened.

Environmental enhancements:

• Added a brand new climate sort – “Grey Sky”

• Up to date sky textures

• Vegetation and water enhancements

• Numerous mesh enhancements

• Improved some choose VFX

• Up to date world environmental lighting

Added AMD FidelityFX™ Tremendous Decision (FSR) 2.1

Added photograph mode, permitting gamers to take gorgeous footage throughout the world of The Witcher 3.

Added the choice to pause the sport throughout cutscenes.

Added another digicam choice that is nearer to the participant’s character and that reacts extra dynamically to fight and motion. You could find this new setting in Choices → Gameplay underneath Exploration, Fight, and Horseback Digital camera Distance.

PC-Particular

Added “ULTRA+” graphical settings on PC, which considerably will increase the visible constancy of the sport. The graphical settings accessible on ULTRA+ have an effect on:

• Variety of background characters

• Shadow high quality

• Grass density

• Texture high quality

• Foliage visibility vary

• Terrain high quality

• Water high quality

• Element degree

Added DLSS 3 help. Accessible solely on appropriate {hardware}.

Subsequent-Gen Console-Particular

Improved the general high quality of graphics on next-gen consoles. Together with enhanced textures, improved constancy, shadow high quality, higher draw distances and crowd density.

Ray Tracing Mode — offers ray-traced world illumination and ambient occlusion with dynamic decision scaling concentrating on 30 FPS for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Collection X.

Efficiency Mode — ensures smoother gameplay concentrating on 60 FPS with dynamic decision scaling for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Collection X.

The Xbox Collection S model has no ray-tracing options. High quality Mode offers elevated decision and higher picture constancy concentrating on 30 FPS, whereas Efficiency Mode targets 60 FPS and prioritizes smoother gameplay over visible high quality.

Carried out the usage of adaptive triggers and haptic suggestions on PS5 DualSense controllers.

Added Exercise Playing cards for PS5.

On-line Options

Added a cross-progression function between platforms. Your newest saves will likely be robotically uploaded to the cloud so you may simply decide up the place you left off on different platforms. Cross-progression offers the most recent save for each save sort. This function turns into accessible after you log into your account.

By signing as much as MY REWARDS in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, gamers can obtain:

• Swords of the 9-Tailed Vixen

• White Tiger of the West Armor

• Dol Blathanna Armor Set

• Roach Card

Detailed info on how one can redeem the rewards will likely be accessible from Dec 14th, 1 AM CET at thewitcher.com/my-rewards.

Further Content material

Added a brand new facet quest, In The Everlasting Fireplace’s Shadow, in Velen. Rewards are impressed by Neftlix’s The Witcher sequence.

Added another look for Dandelion impressed by Netflix’s The Witcher sequence. You may allow it in Choices → Gameplay.

Added another Nilfgaardian Armor set impressed by Netflix’s The Witcher sequence. You may allow it in Choices → Gameplay.

Added Chinese language and Korean voice-over. Availability on consoles varies by area.

Numerous enhancements and modifications to Russian voice-over, together with fixes for accelerated / slowed strains within the overwhelming majority of scenes.

High quality of Life Modifications

Added a Fast Signal Casting choice. It permits indicators to be switched and solid with out opening the radial menu. You could find it in Choices → Gameplay.

Added a brand new default map filter. The brand new filter hides some icons comparable to “?” and boat icons to be able to cut back icon muddle on the map. These icons could be turned again on with the “All” map mode toggle.

Adjusted the minimal peak for fall harm, permitting the participant to outlive falls from larger heights.

Herbs can now be immediately looted with a single interplay – with out the extra loot window.

Added choices that dynamically conceal the minimap and quest aims when not in fight or utilizing Witcher senses. You could find it in Choices → Video → HUD Configuration → Conceal minimap throughout Exploration and Conceal aims throughout Exploration.

Added the choice to gradual stroll when enjoying with a controller. Now you can gradual stroll by flippantly pushing the left stick ahead.

Added another dash mode choice when enjoying with a controller. It is activated by tapping the left stick. You could find it in Choices → Management Settings.

Added an choice to make target-lock unnaffected by digicam inversion. You could find it in Choices → Management Settings.

Improved the radial menu so bombs, bolts and pocket gadgets can now be switched dynamically with out opening the stock.

Added the choice to scale the font measurement for subtitles, NPC chatter and dialogue decisions. You could find it in Choices → Video → HUD Configuration.

Added numerous different small fixes, tweaks, and high quality of life modifications, together with just a few secrets and techniques to be found by gamers.

Gameplay

Added the mod Full Fight Rebalance 3 by Flash_in_the_flesh which incorporates stability modifications and numerous fixes to gameplay. We took a curated method to this mod, with some parts additional tweaked from what you’ll discover within the mod by default, whereas different parts had been omitted.

Scavenger Hunt: Wolf Faculty Gear – Fastened a difficulty the place the chest on the Sign Tower could not be opened.

From Ofier’s Distant Shores – Fastened a difficulty the place the diagram within the chest on the bandit’s hideout could possibly be lacking.

Arduous Occasions – Fastened a difficulty the place Geralt could not discuss or give the letter to the blacksmith.

Swift because the Western Winds – Fastened a difficulty the place the search might typically fail regardless of profitable the horse race.

Echoes of the Previous – Fastened a difficulty the place, after defeating the Foglets, the search might get caught and it would not be potential to speak to Yennefer.

Wine Wars – Fastened a difficulty the place the search could not be accomplished if the participant destroyed one of many required monster nests throughout exploration.

Fastened a difficulty the place clearing the Ruined Inn Deserted Web site located on the southern shore of Ard Skellig was not potential in sure situations.

Fastened a difficulty the place the Grandmaster Wolven Set would not require Mastercrafted gadgets.

Numerous small fixes to quests and cutscenes.

Bear in mind – these are simply the highlights! There are many modifications on this replace, so test them out for your self within the sport!

As at all times, I’d like it when you’d comply with me right here on this weblog and subscribe to my YouTube channel so you may keep up-to-date on all my TV, film and online game evaluations and protection. Thanks!