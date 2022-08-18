A PV of the upcoming Cell Swimsuit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury anime. Pic credit score: gundam.data

The Cell Swimsuit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury PROLOGUE launch date on the GundamInfo YouTube channel shall be September 1, 2022. This streaming premiere shall be forward of the anime’s common premiere in October 2022, as revealed earlier right this moment by GundamInfo.

PROLOGUE already made its debut throughout San Diego Comedian-Con on July 1st and the GUNDAM NEXT FUTURE -LINK THE UNIVERSE- occasion on July 14th, 2022.

Cell Swimsuit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury PROLOGUE solid and employees

Namco Filmworks is in command of manufacturing. The anime will characteristic the next cellular fits: CEK-040 Beguir-Beu, XGF-02 Gundam Lfrith, and Heingra.

The employees for the PROLOGUE contains:

Hiroshi Kobayashi (Kill la Kill) — director

Ryou Andou (Meals Wars!: Shokugeki no Sōma) — assistant director

Ichirou Ohkouchi (Code Geass) — collection composer

Marie Tagashira, Juri Toida, Hirotoshi Takaya — character designers

Mogumo — unique character designer

The solid contains, as follows:

Kana Ichinose — Ericht Samaya

Hiroshi Tsuchida — Nadim Samaya

Mamiko Noto — Elnora Samaya

Sachiko Kojima — Nyla Bertran

Miyuki Ichijo — Cardo Nabo

You Taichi — Wendy Olent

Atsushi Ono — Sarius Zenelli

Eiji Hanawa — Rajan Zahi

Naoya Uchida — Delling Rembran

Tetsuo Kanao — Vim Jeturk

Yoji Ueda — Kenanji Avery

The seiyuu shall be reprising their roles for the principle deal, particularly Cell Swimsuit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury, as beforehand revealed by the primary anime teaser PV.

The plot follows MC Elnora Samaya and her daughter and their involvement in a Gundam Lubris operation on an asteroid.

Cell Swimsuit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury anime

Cell Swimsuit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury (機動戦士ガンダム 水星の魔女, Kidō Senshi Gundam: Suisei no Majo) anime is to debut at an undisclosed date in October in Japan and can display screen in the course of the Nichi-5 slot on Sundays on the 28 MBS/TBS-affiliated TV stations nationwide. Keep tuned for the precise premiere date!

The anime was initially introduced in September 2021 in the course of the Dai 2-kai Gundam Convention Livestream occasion, whereby 5 further characters had been launched:

Suletta Mercury (XVX-016 Gundam Aerial)

Miorine Rembran (the cellular swimsuit TBA)

Guel Jeturk will (Guel’s Dilanza)

Elan Ceres will (Gundam Pharact)

Shaddiq Zenelli (Michaelis)

Cell Swimsuit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury is about within the yr 122 of the A.S. (Advert Stella). The plot is described thusly:

“An period when a large number of firms have entered house and constructed an enormous financial system. A lone lady from the distant planet Mercury transfers to the Asticassia College of Expertise, run by the Beneritt Group which dominates the cellular swimsuit trade. Her title is Suletta Mercury. With a scarlet gentle burning in her pure coronary heart, this lady walks step-by-step by means of a brand new world.”

Cell Swimsuit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury is the 15th title of the Gundam franchise and the primary new one in seven years — the earlier addition (Cell Swimsuit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans) ran in October 2015.

Concerning the Cell Swimsuit Gundam franchise

Cell Swimsuit Gundam (機動戦士ガンダム, Kidō Senshi Gandamu) has been round for fairly some time, particularly from 1979 when the primary anime collection by Nippon Dawn (a.ok.a. “First Gundam”) made its debut.

In its four-decade-long historical past, the franchise has spanned a number of sequels and spin-offs. To at the present time, it stays a quintessential work of the mecha style. The franchise showcases gigantic robots referred to as “Gundam.”