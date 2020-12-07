The wireless headphones Marshall Major III are available again with their long battery life

If you are looking for an original looking wireless headset with long battery life and good audio quality, you’ve come to the right place. The Marshall Major III is currently experiencing a significant drop in price.

Marshall Major III: XXL autonomy

The Marshall Major III is a relatively popular Bluetooth wireless headset (aptX) due to its many advantages. Firstly, it looks different from the competition and offers great comfort to the user thanks to the memory foam it has in the headphones. It therefore adapts to your morphology and not the opposite. In addition, compared to the previous model, the tire no longer serves the head, even after several hours of listening.

The controls are on the headphone cord so you can easily navigate your playlist. With the built-in microphone, you can also take calls and answer those you are talking to.

The big plus of this wireless headset is its autonomy, as it can last for more than 30 hours on a single charge! Perfect for public transport.

For the price you had to count that there is little around 100 euros, but today it’s only 69.99 euros. And if you’re looking for a powerful 5G phone with great photo quality, we have the Oppo Find X2 Lite on offer.

Why succumb to this helmet?

Record long battery life. Timeless design and appearance. Top audio quality

