The “Winx” has arrived on Netflix – and it is already the most popular series in Portugal

“Fate: The Winx Saga” was released on the streaming platform in the last few days and is an adaptation of the famous animated series.

The series opened on January 22nd.

For several years it was one of the most popular cartoons in the world. “Clube Winx” has been broadcast in Portugal since 2004 on Nickelodeon, Canal Panda and SIC – there are more than 200 episodes in total that follow the adventures of these magical fairies fighting villains.

Perhaps that’s why “Fate: The Winx Saga” – Real Image’s new adaptation with flesh and blood actresses that debuted on Netflix on January 22nd – is already the most popular series on the streaming platform in Portugal. It ranks first in the top 10 national trends.

The new project was created by Brian Young, producer of “The Vampire Diaries” and crosses the fantasy universe of Winx with the format of a modern teen drama. The first season of “Fate: The Winx Saga” accompanies the five young fairies on their way into adulthood.

They all attend Alfea, a boarding school for magic in the Otherworld. In this place, they must learn to control their powers while dealing with rivalries, love and of course the monsters that threaten their very existence.

Bloom is the great protagonist. She is the only one who has just discovered she has special powers – after accidentally burning down the family home. Teachers insist that she has a special gift with incredible potential after Bloom accepts her powers – rather than trying to escape them.

Once she understands family history and knows how to use her strengths to her advantage, she will implicitly be the most powerful fairy in this school that ever existed.

His fate is to defeat the villains who will question everything – with the help of the friends he will make at this school. The story is told in six episodes of around 50 minutes.

The cast of “Fate: The Winx Saga” includes Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, Danny Griffin, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Robert James-Collier, Eve Best and Alex Macqueen.

Netflix had revived this universe back in 2016 when it debuted with “World of Winx,” a spin-off of the original series. It had two seasons with 26 episodes.

