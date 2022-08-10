The Winter 2022 Hatsune Miku figure in furry Christmas reindeer costume is available for pre-order

It’s by no means too early to consider that excellent reward! Pic credit score: Sega Items

In the event you take pleasure in listening to J-Pop or anime-themed songs, odds are you’ve heard a Vocaloid tune, and Hatsune Miku is the unique Vocaloid! In 2011, Hatsune Miku collectible figurines made their debut, and 2022 is not any exception.

It doesn’t matter how naughty you’re, everybody deserves a gift, and Miku is right here to remind us of this easy fact.

Have a look at her hood, boots, and tail! Pic credit score: Sega Items

Are you able to carry her house?

I’ve a confession to make. I hate seeing Christmas something earlier than Halloween. However Miku has been part of my life since I graduated highschool, and this determine is simply too cute!

Her hair is in braids, and he or she has bows and a star in her hair. She’s holding a gift and her outfit is exquisitely detailed!

The reindeer costume has pockets, a hood, and a poofy tail, and the boots have little hoof prints on the underside. She’s made from PVC and ABS and stands roughly 8.2 inches tall.

And she or he’ll solely set you again $28.99! The pre-order closes on August 20, 2022, and he or she’s estimated to ship in June 2023.

However simply since you’ll have to attend till subsequent 12 months to unbox her doesn’t imply you possibly can’t decide one other Snow Miku determine! You could find Hatsune Miku figures on many websites; some are beautiful!

Simply do your analysis and watch out of scammers.

Is there a Nendoroid model?

Sure and no. In 2012, a contest was held to find out the winter-themed Miku, and the competition has continued ever since.

The winner was The Grand Voyage, and for these searching for distinctive stands, her hair can assist her. However she additionally comes with an everyday base that’s a bit bigger than most figures.

Snow Mikus performs a singular function in celebrating a winter competition in Hokkaido. The competition was held in February, however you possibly can decide the Nendoroid; earlier variations are additionally out there.

Or, you should buy the DLC for the Hatsune Miku Connecting Puzzle Tamagotori sport for the swap! The sport got here out on January 26, 2022, and there’s additionally a birthday DLC for Rin and Len!

Do you acquire Hatsune Miku figures? Depart a remark beneath, share your experiences, or brag about your assortment.

I’ll be listening to some traditional songs from her 100,000+ assortment and ready patiently for the anime to return out.