The winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 are in. Did you win the $940 million jackpot?

It is time to examine your Mega Hundreds of thousands tickets.

The numbers have been drawn for Friday night time’s lottery jackpot — which is estimated at a whopping $940 million, with a money possibility of $486 million.

Since Mega Hundreds of thousands’ jackpot was final gained in October, the highest prize has continued to develop throughout 23 consecutive drawings, Mega Hundreds of thousands stated this week.

Because of this, the jackpot is now “flirting with the magic $1 billion mark,” Mega Hundreds of thousands stated. If somebody wins the present $940 million jackpot, it will be the fourth largest jackpot that Mega Hundreds of thousands has ever seen and the sixth largest prize in lottery historical past.

This is what it’s worthwhile to know.

Mega Hundreds of thousands successful numbers

The successful numbers for the drawing at 11 p.m. ET on Friday are 3-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13 and Megaplier was 3x.

How do I play Mega Hundreds of thousands?

To enter Mega Hundreds of thousands, gamers choose six numbers — or select to have the lottery machine generate a random “Simple Choose” or “Fast Choose”:

In case your ticket matches all six of the successful numbers from the drawing, you will win the jackpot. There are additionally smaller prizes relying on what number of balls your numbers match.

The price to play Mega Hundreds of thousands is $2 a ticket. You may add the Megaplier for $1, which can improve the quantity of your potential prize as much as 5 instances the unique prize (aside from the jackpot).

The place can I play Mega Hundreds of thousands?

Mega Hundreds of thousands could be performed in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

5 states — Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah — don’t supply Mega Hundreds of thousands.

What are my possibilities of successful?

Though the $940 million jackpot could be tempting, it is necessary to notice that odds of taking residence a high prize are extraordinarily slim.

The chances of successful the jackpot are 302,575,350 to 1.

The chances to match all 5 white balls are 12,607,306 to 1.

Prime 10 Mega Hundreds of thousands jackpots

Based on Mega Hundreds of thousands, there have solely been three jackpots within the recreation’s historical past bigger than Friday’s estimated prize.

This is a have a look at the highest 10:

$1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Received in South Carolina. $1.337 billion: July 29, 2022: Received in Illinois. $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Received in Michigan. $940 million, Jan. 6: Energetic. $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland. $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia. $543 million, July 24, 2018: Received in California. $536 million, July 8, 2016: Received in Indiana. $533 million: March 30, 2018: Received in New Jersey. $522 million: June 7, 2019: Received in California.

Largest lottery prizes in historical past

This is a have a look at the highest 10 largest lottery prizes, between each Powerball and Mega Hundreds of thousands:

$2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022: Received in California. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.537 billion, Mega Hundreds of thousands, Oct. 23, 2018: Received in South Carolina. $1.337 billion, Mega Hundreds of thousands, July 29, 2022: Received in Illinois. $1.05 billion, Mega Hundreds of thousands, Jan. 22, 2021: Received in Michigan. $940 million, Jan. 6: Energetic. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019: Received in Wisconsin. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017: Received in Massachusetts. $730 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021: Received in Maryland. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021: Received in California.

