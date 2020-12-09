The whole world has just discovered the next Elon Musk, and he’s already a billionaire

The name “Austin Russell” may not ring right now, but one thing is for sure, you will not forget it now. This young man is in fact a young billionaire of 25 years of age, self-taught and visionary who has already impressed the whole world. We return to his company’s recent IPO and plans for the future in this article.

Austin Russell and Luminar

At the age of just 25, the Californian is the new youngest billionaire in the world thanks to his company Luminar Technologies, a startup that focuses on developing and commercializing innovative technologies for autonomous vehicles. What was his path to such a successful IPO at just 25 years old?

For starters, Russell was able to memorize the Periodic Table of the Elements at just 2 years old (and students know how difficult it is). When he was 13, he filed his first patent, which was a groundwater recycling system that recovers wastewater (particularly that used to irrigate urban plants) for reuse. He then entered the University of California and was subsequently admitted to Stanford to study physics. In his freshman year, he dropped out of college after receiving the $ 100,000 Thiel scholarship to found Luminar.

Billionaire Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal, offers smart young people $ 100,000 to quit school and pursue their dreams of starting a business. This is how the billionaire Russell helped start his project.

A visionary like Elon Musk

Austin Russell quickly inherited the sweet name “visionary” with his company Luminar, which in particular offers lidar, a laser remote sensing system. Russell has literally been obsessed with this concept since he was a teenager, convinced that it will have the potential to save lives over time.

Driving assistance can be significantly improved with lidar. Thanks to the laser pulse of the radar devices and the integrated 3D perception software, this technology makes it possible to “see” more than 200 m in front of it. The lidar thus makes it possible to recognize and categorize what the radar perceives. Russell’s technology then transmits this information. Volvo has already moved closer to lidar and has decided to use the product on new cars from 2022. If all the conditions are met (both in terms of safety and the environment), 100% autonomous driving of the car could be possible.

As a self-taught artist, Austin Russell simply saw “a hole in the market,” as he so best puts it, and he took advantage of it. He was also very surprising during various negotiations. According to Alec Gores, an American businessman who organized Luminar’s IPO with the help of others, Austin Russell’s skills are remarkable in a variety of areas:

When we negotiated, he really had everything under control, the smallest details. Sixty-year-olds who have been in business for 40 years don’t understand this, but he took the time to study PSPC (a simple structure aimed at making acquisitions). He asked more questions than anyone I’ve seen who has been in this job for a long time.

Austin Russell, like Elon Musk, therefore has a very specific idea of ​​how a company should be run.

An IPO that is bearing fruit

The Wall Street Journal said Luminar’s shares were up 28% on Thursday. The company’s market value was around $ 7.8 billion. Austin, for its part, owns 104.7 million shares of Luminar, or about a third of the capital outstanding.

Luminar Technologies briefly hit an all-time high within a few days of the SPAC merger https://t.co/E4igm6h1xq

December 7, 2020

Luminar Technologies briefly reached an all-time high a few days after it was founded as an independent company after the SPAC merger.

Looking back on that extraordinary experience, Russell says for Forbes from his Palo Alto, California office:

It was incredibly intense, exhausting … Everything we had to go through every day … And of course it’s incredibly rewarding to have the opportunity to enter public markets and grow on the stock exchange thanks to this introduction. I’m still relatively young, but … there was a lot of blood, sweat and tears in it.

If we exclude inherited wealth, Russell is one of the few people on the planet who made a billion dollars before his 30th birthday. We can’t wait to see if, over time, he manages to fulfill some of the great Elon Musk’s plans.